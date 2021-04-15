Gilbert is still projected to make his major-league debut in 2021, but the Mariners plan on him logging the bulk of his innings in the second half of the campaign despite the rotation vacancy created by James Paxton's season-ending elbow injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais noted Wednesday the organization will be careful with all of its minor-league arms, especially those on the cusp of the majors, after many went without pitching in official games all of 2020. As it pertains to Gilbert specifically, the Mariners are interested in the 23-year-old finishing out the season at the big-league level, as opposed deploying him at the front end of the campaign and then shutting him down early because he reaches his innings limit.