Gilbert (4-1) allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Phillies.

Gilbert had little trouble getting through the first three innings, as he allowed only two baserunners and struck out five. However, he allowed a grand slam to Rhys Hoskins in the fourth, souring his outing. Positively, Gilbert induced 14 swinging strikes on 95 total pitches to punch out a season-best nine batters. Gilbert has allowed seven earned runs across his last 10 innings, but he still has a 2.13 ERA with 42:14 K:BB across 38 frames on the season.