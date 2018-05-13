Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows four earned in loss
Gonzales (3-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks across six innings Saturday against the Tigers. He struck out three.
Gonzales took the ball in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit after his Friday start was postponed. Despite dealing with traffic all afternoon, the southpaw was able to limit the Tigers to one run through the first five innings. He faltered in the sixth, however, allowing three runs on three straight hits -- a double, single and homer -- before recording a strikeout to end the inning, and his evening. Gonzales now owns an unsightly 5.31 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through eight starts (40.2 innings) despite his solid 41:8 K:BB. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which will be a rematch against the Tigers at home.
