Gonzales (hand) believes he can make his next scheduled start Saturday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Gonzales has reportedly been making good progress after being hit on his right hand by a line drive in Monday's start. The 26-year-old was slated to throw before Wednesday's game and planned to don a glove while doing so. Assuming he continues trending in the right direction, it appears likely that he'll have a chance to take the mound against the split squad of either the Athletics or Angels on Saturday as scheduled.