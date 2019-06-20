Gonzales (8-6) picked up the win Wednesday in an 8-2 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out five.

The southpaw earned his third straight win while delivering his ninth quality start of the season. Gonzales will carry a 4.38 ERA and 67:28 K:BB through 96.2 innings into his next outing Tuesday in Milwaukee.