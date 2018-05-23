Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Leaves Tuesday's game after HBP
Haniger exited Tuesday's game against the Athletics after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Haniger was hit by the pitch in the top of the fourth inning and briefly stayed in the game before being replaced in right field by Andrew Romine for the bottom of the fifth inning. The 27-year-old underwent X-rays after leaving the game, which came back negative, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The severity of the injury beyond the X-rays remain unclear, and Haniger should be considered day-to-day for now.
