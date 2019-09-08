Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Nothing new after second opinion
Haniger (groin/back) didn't hear anything new from his second opinion on his strained lower back, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Haniger suffered the back setback in late August while working his way back from a ruptured testicle. The issue hasn't been responding well to treatment, leaving the outfielder with little time to return before the end of the season unless things suddenly improve.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Heading for second opinion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not likely for upcoming road trip•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: No timetable for return•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Suffers minor setback•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returns to action•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Still plagued by soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...