Haniger (groin/back) didn't hear anything new from his second opinion on his strained lower back, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Haniger suffered the back setback in late August while working his way back from a ruptured testicle. The issue hasn't been responding well to treatment, leaving the outfielder with little time to return before the end of the season unless things suddenly improve.

