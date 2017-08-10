Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slated for BP over weekend
Haniger (face) is expected to take batting practice over the weekend, and if all goes well he'll head out on a rehab assignment after, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Haniger, who has been sidelined since July 29 with a face contusion, is approaching the last couple of obstacles he needs to clear before returning to the big club. The Mariners aren't expected to rush him back, however, and he could end up using all 20 days allowed on a rehab assignment, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. A clearer timetable for his return should become available once he is cleared to head out on a rehab stint.
