Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Uncorks homer in win
Haniger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs overall in a win over the Indians on Sunday.
Haniger slugged his eighth homer of the campaign in the second inning, and his patient eye at the plate also led to a pair of walks. The outfielder has gotten May off to a solid start, as he's now 4-for-11 with a double and Sunday's homer and pair of walks across the last three games.
