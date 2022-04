Murfee's contract was selected by the Mariners on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Murfee was returned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, but he'll rejoin the major-league club a day later after Yohan Ramirez and Cal Raleigh were sent down. Murfee didn't appear out of the bullpen during his recent six-day stint with Seattle but will have the opportunity to make his major-league debut at some point now that he's back with the Mariners.