Ray allowed a run over five innings in Saturday's Cactus League start against the Diamondbacks.
Ray allowed just two hits in the outing, and he struck out five with one walk. The left-hander was sensational in his time this spring with a 1.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB ratio. The 2021 Cy Young winner is slotted to pitch behind Luis Castillo in the Seattle rotation, and he could be in for a strong 2023 campaign based on his results this spring.
