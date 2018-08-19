The Mariners activated Elias (triceps) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Dodgers.

Elias will slide into the rotation in place of James Paxton (forearm), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week. The left-hander only covered 2.2 innings across three relief appearances during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma, so it's not expected that Elias will be available for much more than three or four frames as he makes just his second start with the big club in 2018, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. Paxton seems unlikely to be ready to rejoin the Mariners the next time a fifth starter is needed, so Elias could parlay Sunday's appearance into another start if he shows well.