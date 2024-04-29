Haggerty is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Monday's series opener against Atlanta, MLB.com reports.

The move isn't yet official, but during his time at Tacoma, Haggerty has worked off any rust he may have accumulated during a multi-week absence due to a personal medical issue. The veteran utility man has generated a .344 average and .417 on-base percentage during his 16 games with the Rainiers, and as he's done in past seasons, he's expected to fill a super-utility role with the big club. In a corresponding move, rookie Jonatan Clase is expected to be optioned back to the Rainiers after a two-week stay with the Mariners.