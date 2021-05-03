Trammell isn't in Monday's lineup against the Orioles.
Trammell will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he went 1-for-12 with a home run, two runs, two walks, seven strikeouts and a stolen base across his last five contests. Sam Haggerty will take over in left field while Dylan Moore starts at second base.
