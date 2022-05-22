Trammell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting in right field and batting ninth Sunday against the Red Sox.

The 24-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for Tacoma before landing on the minor-league injured list, but he's now healthy and will join the major-league roster. Trammell made his MLB debut in 2021 and had a .160/.256/.359 slash line and 42.1 percent strikeout rate in 51 games, and he'll need to perform better this year if he's to retain a roster spot. Kyle Lewis (knee) is expected to return from the injured list Monday and Justin Upton, who signed with Seattle on Saturday, is set to join the team in the near future, so Trammell will likely have a short window to illustrate he should remain in the big leagues.