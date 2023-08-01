Trammell was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old will head back to the minors with trade-acquisitions Josh Rojas and Dominic Canzone officially joining the active roster. Trammell has a .612 OPS in 56 plate appearances this season but could rejoin the Mariners later on if they need outfield help.
