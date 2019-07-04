Milone will serve as the Mariners' bulk reliever in Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He'll be following Matt Carasiti, who is only expected to work the first inning before turning the game over to Milone. Milone has been used as a bulk reliever in three of his past four turns, delivering a 2.82 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 22.1 innings over that span.