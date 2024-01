France signed a one-year, $6.775 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

France receives a $2.675 million salary increase after slashing .250/.337/.366 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI -- his worst numbers since joining the Mariners in 2020. He remains in position to serve as Seattle's everyday first baseman, but he will need to bounce back at the plate in order to reattain his former fantasy value.