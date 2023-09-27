France went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

France logged his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. More importantly, he hit his first homer since Aug. 15, a span of 36 games in which he batted a paltry .220 and slugged just .252. Despite his poor hitting lately, France has maintained a fairly steady spot in the Mariners' lineup. He's at a .251/.336/.365 slash line with 11 homers, 57 RBI, 77 runs scored, a stolen base and 32 doubles through a career-high 153 games this season.