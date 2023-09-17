France went 2-for-4 in an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers on Saturday, pushing his average over the last five games to .353 (6-for-17).

All six of France's hits during that span have been singles, but he reached safely in all five contests to push his season on-base percentage to an impressive .340. However, the veteran infielder's current surge still leaves his season average at a middling .252 -- way off the .285 figure he's averaged over the last three seasons -- with the downturn at least partly attributable to a small bump in strikeout rate to 18.1 percent from tallies of 16.3 percent and 15.4 percent in the prior pair of campaigns.