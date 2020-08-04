Hirano (illness) remains at the Mariners' spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona for the moment, where he continues throwing bullpen sessions in an effort to build up his arm, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever's bout with COVID-19 earlier in the summer put him significantly behind the curve in building his arm back up, so Hirano is in the midst of playing catch-up at the moment. The 36-year-old, who's thought to be in line for save opportunities whenever he does make it to the big-league roster, will transition to the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma when he's ready to face live hitters.