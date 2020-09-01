Hirano, who's logged four relief appearances since his delayed season debut, is the likeliest candidate to see the majority of save chances the majority of the season with the trade of Taylor Williams to the Padres on Monday.

The veteran was acquired this past offseason with an eye on slotting him into the ninth-inning role, but Hirano's summertime bout with COVID-19 put a crimp on those plans to start the delayed regular season. However, the right-hander ultimately made his debut Aug. 21 and has been eased back in by manager Scott Servais. The strategy seems to have worked well thus far, as Hirano has fired four scoreless innings across four appearances and worked up to a season-high 19 pitches in his most recent outing on Sunday against the Angels.