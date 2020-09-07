Hirano allowed a solo homer in the ninth inning Sunday but still earned the save against the Rangers. He struck out three batters.

In his first save chance of the season, Hirano made things interesting by allowing a solo shot to Ronald Guzman, but still shut the door the convert the opportunity. After four scoreless appearances to start the season, the 36-year-old has allowed three runs in his last two outings. For now, he still appears to be Seattle's main man in the ninth inning.