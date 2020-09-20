Hirano allowed three hits in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres. He struck out none.

Hirano allowed the first three batters to reach via singles, but he got Jake Cronenworth to ground into a double play before retiring Jurickson Profar on a groundout as well. Hirano has picked up all three of his saves in his last five outings. The 36-year-old has a 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and eight strikeouts across 10 innings this season.