Hirano was credited with his first hold of the season in a win over the Padres on Tuesday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed no hits and one walk.

The veteran reliever was able to log his second appearance since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list and was just as effective as in his debut Saturday, when he'd also notched a scoreless frame to close out a blowout win over the Rangers. Manager Scott Servais is likely to eventually transition Hirano to high-leverage scenarios, but he's likely to continue to be eased in for the time being.