Hirano struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning to record his second save of the season during a 6-5 win over the A's in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

Yohan Ramirez got the M's last save chance back on Sept. 7, but it was Hirano's turn in this one and he got the job done, although a two-out HBP on Mark Canha made things a little bit interesting. Hirano has a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through nine innings, and he should remain in the high-leverage mix for Seattle as they make a last-ditch push for a wild-card spot over the final weeks.