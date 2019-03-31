Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Staying with team during bereavement
Kikuchi will remain stateside with the Mariners despite the death of his father in Japan on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Kikuchi issued a statement through the team Saturday confirming that he'd remain with the Mariners in accordance with his late father's wishes. The 27-year-old southpaw has been solid through his first two regular-season starts, generating a 2.53 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 10.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Set for one IP every few starts•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Exits before five full in debut•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Sharp in intrasquad game•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: To throw in intrasquad game•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Pitching second in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...