Kolosvary cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kolozsvary was optioned to Triple-A and later designated for assignment Wednesday. Rather than accepting an assignment to Norfolk, the 27-year-old backstop will look to catch on with another organization in hopes of remaining on a 40-man roster.
