Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Among Orioles cuts
RotoWire Staff
Kolozsvary was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Orioles on Monday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Kolozsvary never really had a shot at the Opening Day roster. He'll probably share catching duties at Triple-A Norfolk with Anthony Bemboom.
