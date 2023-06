The Orioles selected Kolozsvary from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

With Ryan Mountcastle (illness) landing on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kolozsvary will serve as Mountcastle's roster replacement. The 27-year-old backstop hasn't had much success at the plate in Triple-A, slashing just .162/.250/.265 through 76 plate appearances. He will presumably serve as a bench piece while in the majors.