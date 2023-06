Kolozsvary was designated for assignment Wednesday by the Orioles.

Kolozsvary was optioned to Triple-A earlier Wednesday and he is now no longer a part of the team's 40-man roster. The catcher will either report to Norfolk, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely. Right-handed pitcher Reed Garrett had his contract selected from Triple-A and will replace Kolozsvary on the 40-man roster Wednesday.