Puk gave up one hit and two walks over three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out six.

With Braxton Garrett (shoulder) not expected to be ready for Opening Day, the Marlins have a vacancy in their rotation, and Puk is making a compelling early case to win it. Through his first five spring innings, the 28-year-old southpaw has delivered a 9:3 K:BB and a 0.00 ERA. Puk hasn't started a game at any level since 2021 and hasn't been a full-time starter since a stint at Double-A in 2017, but the plan to stretch him out in camp has gone without a hitch so far, and he tossed 27 of 46 pitches for strikes Monday.