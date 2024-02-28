Puk struck out three and walked one over two scoreless, no-hit innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

New York's lineup didn't feature many regulars beyond Francisco Alvarez, and Puk breezed through the top part of the order on 26 pitches (18 strikes). The 28-year-old lefty is getting stretched out for a potential rotation spot in camp after making his first 142 career big-league appearances in relief, but Puk was a starter in the minors prior to moving to the bullpen due to injury and control concerns. Even if he pitches well in longer stints this spring, his chances of winning an Opening Day rotation spot could ultimately be determined by the health of the Marlins' other options.