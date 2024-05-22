Maldonado was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

In a weak and shallow Marlins farm system, Maldonado is one of the few fantasy-relevant prospects, albeit for deeper leagues. He had a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, seven strikeouts and one save in 12 innings with the big club. Maldonado threw his mid-80s slider two-thirds of the time and his 93-mph fastball just over 30 percent of the time while in the majors.