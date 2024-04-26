Maldonado will be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher for Friday's game against the Nationals.

Maldonado will be making his major-league debut after posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings with Jacksonville this season. Since Maldonado hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his eight appearances for Jacksonville this season, he's unlikely to stay in the game more than once through the batting order before turning the game over to the bullpen. Kyle Tyler could be a candidate to fill multiple innings behind Maldonado.