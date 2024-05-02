Maldonado earned a save against the Rockies on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

The Marlins went to Maldonado with a three-run ninth-inning lead, and the rookie delivered a perfect frame, needing just 13 pitches to set Colorado down in order. The rookie right-hander was used as a spot starter in his big-league debut last week and in middle relief Monday, and he's yet to give up a run through five innings, so manager Skip Schumaker appears comfortable deploying him in a variety of situations. Team closer Tanner Scott has struggled with his control this season, posting a 12:14 K:BB over 12.2 frames, and he was used in the eighth inning Wednesday, picking up a hold. Scott does have four saves in five chances, though, so there's probably no reason to believe that a changing of the guard for the team's closer role is imminent.