Marlins' Anthony Maldonado: Recalled ahead of Friday's game
The Marlins recalled Maldonado from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.
Maldonado will make his major-league debut Friday as the opener against the Nationals. The 26-year-old has a 2.31 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings with Jacksonville this season.
