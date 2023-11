The Marlins added Maldonado to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Maldonado was dominant out of the bullpen for Triple-A Jacksonville last season, putting up a 1.76 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while striking out 71 batters in 46 innings. The 25-year-old righty has now put together two consecutive solid seasons at Triple-A, and Maldonado may only be a good spring away from a spot on Miami's Opening Day roster.