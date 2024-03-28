The Marlins optioned Maldonado to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

After posting a 1.76 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB in 46 innings at Jacksonville in 2023, Maldonado was shielded from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter and added to the Marlins' 40-man roster. He appeared to enter spring training with a legitimate chance at winning a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, but despite limiting batters to a .158 average and permitting just one run while striking out eight over six innings in the Grapefruit League, Maldonado wasn't able to break camp with the club. The right-hander will likely begin the season as Jacksonville's closer and might not have to wait long before he gets his first call to the big leagues.