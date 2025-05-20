Now Playing

The Athletics recalled Maldonado from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Maldonado was sent to Triple-A on Monday to make room for J.T. Ginn's return from the injured list. However, now that Ginn is back on the IL with a quad injury, Maldonado will return to the majors to provide additional bullpen depth while the team looks for a new fifth starter.

