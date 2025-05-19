The Athletics optioned Maldonado to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for J.T. Ginn (elbow), who will return from the injured list to start Monday's game against the Angels. Maldonado was called up Friday and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two during his lone one-inning appearance out of the Athletics bullpen. He'll return to Triple-A, where he's posted a 0.73 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB across 12.1 innings.
