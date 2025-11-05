default-cbs-image
Maldonado elected to become a free agent Wednesday.

Maldonado cleared waivers after being removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster, but he had the right to reject an outright assignment and has done just that. The 27-year-old holds a 7.20 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 25 innings during his time in the majors.

