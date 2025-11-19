default-cbs-image
The Astros signed Maldonado to a minor-league contract Nov. 14.

Maldonado holds a 7.20 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 25 innings across parts of two big-league seasons. The 27-year-old will give the Astros some experienced bullpen depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.

