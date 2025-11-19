Astros' Anthony Maldonado: Latches on with Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros signed Maldonado to a minor-league contract Nov. 14.
Maldonado holds a 7.20 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 25 innings across parts of two big-league seasons. The 27-year-old will give the Astros some experienced bullpen depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.
More News
-
Anthony Maldonado: Elects free agency•
-
Athletics' Anthony Maldonado: Moves back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Anthony Maldonado: Back with big club•
-
Athletics' Anthony Maldonado: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Anthony Maldonado: Back in big leagues•
-
Athletics' Anthony Maldonado: Heading back to Triple-A•