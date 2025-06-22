Athletics' Anthony Maldonado: Moves back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned Maldonado to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Maldonado will head back to Las Vegas without having made any appearances out of the Athletics bullpen following his promotion Thursday. The Athletics will replace him on the 26-man active roster with right-hander Jack Perkins, who was called up from Triple-A.
