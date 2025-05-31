The Athletics optioned Maldonado to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Since being recalled from Triple-A on May 20, Maldonado has given up six earned runs in just five innings while striking out five batters and walking five more. The A's will now send him back to the minors to right the ship and recall Osvaldo Bido as the 27-year-old's replacement.
