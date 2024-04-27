Maldonado came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals, allowing three hits over three scoreless innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day for his big-league debut, Maldonado was expected to work only as an opener while Kyle Tyler handled bulk relief duties. Instead, Maldonado gave Miami an efficient 36 pitches (23 strikes) and left the mound with his team ahead 1-0. The 26-year-old righty has been deployed almost exclusively as a reliever in the minors -- his two other starts as a professional came back in 2021 at Rookie ball -- but this performance might encourage the Marlins to give him another turn in the rotation and try stretching him out a bit more considering their lack of healthy alternatives.