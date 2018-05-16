Ziegler allowed a run on one hit in an inning of work, recording one strikeout en route to his sixth save of the season Monday against the Dodgers.

Ziegler allowed a solo home run to Cody Bellinger, but he still enjoyed a two-run cushion and closed out the game without further incident. The veteran continues to see save opportunities -- he's recorded five in as many tries since Apr. 24 -- but his 6.23 ERA indicates he could eventually lose the closer's role if he doesn't round into form. Ziegler is still yet to blow a save opportunity, however, and should continue to have the first crack at opportunities in the short term.