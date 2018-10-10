Brad Ziegler: Announces retirement
Ziegler announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday afternoon via his personal Twitter account.
Ziegler spent 11 years in the big leagues, dating back to his debut with Oakland in 2008. Over 717.1 innings throughout his career, he logged a 2.75 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 479 strikeouts and 105 saves. In his release, Ziegler stated, "The daily grind has taken its toll on my body. There were really tough times in the past two seasons when I wondered if I could physically continue doing what it would take to stay on the field, and even if I could continue to perform at the level I always had." Across a career-high 82 appearances split between Miami and Arizona this past season, he posted a 3.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 10 saves in 73.2 innings. He heads to retirement as the Diamondbacks' franchise leader in wins, innings pitched and appearances by a reliever.
