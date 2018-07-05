Ziegler walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Rays.

While he has been pitching much better since being removed from the closer role at the end of May, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over his last 18 innings, Ziegler isn't back in the saves mix for the Marlins on a regular basis -- he was simply the next man up with Kyle Barraclough and Drew Steckenrider unavailable after having pitched both Monday and Tuesday. The veteran reliever has now reached double-digit saves for the fourth straight campaign, but don't expect too many more of them in 2018.