Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Picks up 10th save
Ziegler walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Rays.
While he has been pitching much better since being removed from the closer role at the end of May, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over his last 18 innings, Ziegler isn't back in the saves mix for the Marlins on a regular basis -- he was simply the next man up with Kyle Barraclough and Drew Steckenrider unavailable after having pitched both Monday and Tuesday. The veteran reliever has now reached double-digit saves for the fourth straight campaign, but don't expect too many more of them in 2018.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Removed from closer role•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Could surrender closing role•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Takes fifth loss, blows first save Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Grabs ninth save Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Implodes in non-save situation•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Secures eighth save Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...