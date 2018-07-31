Diamondbacks' Brad Ziegler: Traded to Arizona
Ziegler was dealt to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.
After a rough start to the 2018 campaign, Ziegler has logged a 0.64 ERA in his past 28 appearances dating back to June 5. He will add another strong arm to the bullpen in Arizona that includes fellow right-handers Brad Boxberger, Archie Bradley, Yoshihisa Hirano and Matt Andriese. Don't expect to see Ziegler get a chance as the Diamondbacks' closer, especially after the failed experiment in Miami, and his low 6.4 K/9. Ziegler previously spent time in Arizona from 2011 to 2016.
